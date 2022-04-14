Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MYR Group worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG opened at $90.79 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.