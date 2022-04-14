Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes SE has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($66.30) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

