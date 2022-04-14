Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cowen worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $4,638,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $610.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.