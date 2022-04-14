Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

