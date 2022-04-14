Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $67.87

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.87, but opened at $63.36. Fiverr International shares last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 16,677 shares traded.
FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 10.6% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
