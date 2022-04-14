Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $67.87

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.87, but opened at $63.36. Fiverr International shares last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 16,677 shares traded.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 10.6% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

