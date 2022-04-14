FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.56

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 10906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.