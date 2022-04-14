FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 56.0% in March

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASET opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

