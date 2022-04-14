Flux (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.38 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $347.19 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00369527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00086340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004621 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 231,276,755 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

