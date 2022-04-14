Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 26,792 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,755,232.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Massaro sold 600 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $14,568.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90.

On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00.

Flywire stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.