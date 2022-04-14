FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $139.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

