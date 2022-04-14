Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 12.5%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 116,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 385,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$49.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

