Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FTV opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. Foresight VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.31.

Get Foresight VCT alerts:

Foresight VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.