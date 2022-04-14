Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:FTV opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. Foresight VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.31.
