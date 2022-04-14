Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.96.

FTS opened at C$64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$54.32 and a 52-week high of C$65.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.70. The company has a market cap of C$30.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last three months.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

