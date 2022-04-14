Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 68504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

