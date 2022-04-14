Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Financial Analysis

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -12.85% 0.72% 0.49%

Volatility & Risk

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 133.17%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 0.83 -$4.36 million ($0.09) -8.65 Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.46 -$22.00 million ($0.27) -19.26

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Seasons Education (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

