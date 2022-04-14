Fractal (FCL) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (FCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $1.64 million and $141,231.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

