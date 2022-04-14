Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.27

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$179.27 and traded as high as C$212.00. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$208.31, with a volume of 244,280 shares changing hands.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$194.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$179.56. The company has a market cap of C$40.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6796262 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 in the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

