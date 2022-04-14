freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.78) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.15) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.63 ($26.78).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €25.73 ($27.97) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.40.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.