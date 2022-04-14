Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Up 7.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.68 and last traded at $109.64. 6,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 413,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.26.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 139.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Freshpet by 32.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

