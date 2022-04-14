FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

