FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,186,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

