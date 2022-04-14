FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 515 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,513. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day moving average of $205.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

