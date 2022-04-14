FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WPP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,143. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.20) to GBX 1,270 ($16.55) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $764.00.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.