FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,349,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

