FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,356 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.