FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,701 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,080,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1,588.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

