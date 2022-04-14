FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 1,040,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

