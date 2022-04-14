FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $121,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:F traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 51,871,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,000,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

