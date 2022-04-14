FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ALLETE by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ALLETE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 255,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

