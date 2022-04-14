FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,613,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

