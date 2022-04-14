FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after buying an additional 258,068 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,066,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,354,000 after buying an additional 151,991 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,586,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,946,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.