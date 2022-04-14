FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.84.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.95. 1,037,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,701. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

