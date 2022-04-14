FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.22. Approximately 24,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 81,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.