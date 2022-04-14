Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Short Interest Update

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fuse Medical stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Fuse Medical has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.90.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

