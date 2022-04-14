Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 11,994 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,313.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $11,205.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $6,759.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00.
FUSN stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,070,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
