FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated British Foods in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

