GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading 424,900% Higher

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS – Get Rating) was up 424,900% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.77). Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
The company has a market cap of £966.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.23.
GCP Student Living Company Profile
