GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.93

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEAGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

