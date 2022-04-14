GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 130.0% in March

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 559,828 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 207,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,234. The company has a market cap of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

