Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.93

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 22030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.76%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.