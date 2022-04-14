General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.68. 3,104,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,829. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,593,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,107,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

