General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.68.

General Motors stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

