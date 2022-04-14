Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $56.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

G opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

