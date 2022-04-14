GeoDB (GEO) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (GEO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $513,279.55 and $1,098.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00104288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 339,210,082 coins and its circulating supply is 52,819,038 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

