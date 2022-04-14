GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $16.95. GeoPark shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 12,101 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. Equities analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

