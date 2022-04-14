Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($74.89) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI stock opened at €67.45 ($73.32) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €53.45 ($58.10) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($108.04). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.