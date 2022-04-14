Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.