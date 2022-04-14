Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 3,141 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,265 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

FISV opened at $99.08 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

