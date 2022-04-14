Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $239.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day moving average of $227.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.92.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

