Girard Partners LTD. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 270.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.44. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.32.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

